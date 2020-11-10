MMU demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, November 10 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has reiterated its demanded for the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious, political and social activities in the territory.

Expressing strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who remains incarcerated since August 05, 2019, the MMU at a meeting in Srinagar said the Mirwaiz has been under arbitrary house detention for the past over fifteen months.

The meeting was presided over by renowned religious scholar and founding administrator of Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Maulana Muhammad Rehmatullah.

The meeting through a resolution unanimously passed on the occasion said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a top religious scholar and to incarcerate him and disallow him from fulfilling his religious obligations is violation of his fundamental rights. The resolution was jointly passed by all the constituents of MMU.

The representatives who participated in the meeting included Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam Patron Maulana Showkat Hussain Keing; Agha Syed Muhammad Hussain of Anjuman Shari Shian; Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Sheikh-ul-Hadeeth and head Darul Uloom Raheemiya; Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al-Madni, Head Mufti Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadeeth Jammu & Kashmir; Maulana Ali Akbar, Principal Anjuman Tableegh-ul-Islam; Maulana Abdul Haq Owaisi, General Secretary Himayat-ul-Islam; Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid; Maulana Fayaz Ahmad Raheemi; Moulana M S Rehman Shams and several others.

The participants also expressed strong resentment over the growing wave of Islamophobia at the global level wherein Islam, Muslims and Qur’an are being deliberately targeted. They made it clear that Islam is not only a religion which preaches humanity above all but its history is witness that it always advocates peace on the globe, and considers the whole of humanity as a single entity.

The meeting also deliberated upon the serious challenges faced especially by the Kashmiri youth who are being pushed to mental agony and other miseries due to the prevailing situation in IIOJK. It was stressed that under such grave circumstances people, especially youth must fight with conviction the present challenges by adopting Uswa-e-Rasool (SAW) and forging unity among their ranks.

