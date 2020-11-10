Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs pay tributes to Jammu martyrs

Jammu, November 10 (KMS): In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs paid glowing tributes to Jammu martyrs who were ruthlessly butchered by the communal forces of Maharaja in Jammu in the first week of November in 1947.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) in collaboration with several Dalit and Sikh Organisations organized a function to eulogize the sacrifices of the martyrs.

Noted lawyer and social activist Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest while JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem presided over the event.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion Included Pushpa Dogra, Advocate Vishal Kumar, Satish Vidrohi, Jasarat Khan, Makhan Singh, Ranjit Singh, PR Thapa, Shabbir Ganai and others.

