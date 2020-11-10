Pakistan will never compromise its stance on Kashmir: Shehryar

Islamabad, November 10 (KMS): Chairman Kashmir Committee, Shehryar Khan Afridi, has said Pakistan will never compromise on its stance regarding Kashmir dispute.

He said this while addressing an International Kashmir Conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said, it is unfortunate that the world community and champions of human rights organization are silent on Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said the Indian forces are committing war crimes in the occupied territory.

Shehryar Afridi urged the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its promise made with Kashmiri people to conduct transparent referendum in Jammu and Kashmir to allow them to decide their future by themselves.

He said Kashmir dispute is not a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan but is an internationally recognized issue.

He said Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris till they get their just right to self-determination.

Like this: Like Loading...