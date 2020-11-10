UN urged to play its role for liberation of Junagarh State from Indian illegal occupation

Islamabad, November 10 (KMS): Nawab of Junahgadh Muhammad Jahangir Khanji has urged United Nations to play its role for liberation of the Junagarh State from Indian illegal occupation.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said the illegal annexation of Junagadh by Indian forces is against all norms and principles of international law.

Muhammad Jahangir Khanji requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to highlight their freedom struggle at every international forum and be the ambassador to their cause on the pattern of Kashmir issue.

He made it clear to the Modi led Indian government that Junagadh will soon become part of Pakistan.

Jahangir Khanji said observing the legitimacy of division formula for the subcontinent, his forefathers had made an agreement to become part of Pakistan but Indian forces illegally captured the territory.

Commenting on historical facts, he said Junagadh was the part of Pakistan and still it is the part of Pakistan. He said we will not stop our struggle till the freedom of Junagarh from Indian occupation.

The Nawab of Junagadh thanked the Pakistani government for issuing a political map showing Junahgadh in its territory.

