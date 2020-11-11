BJP releases first list of candidates for DDC polls in IIOJK

Jammu, November 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 72 candidates for the upcoming so-called elections to District Development Council (DDC) in the territory.

The BJP announced 35 candidates for the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley, a party spokesperson said.

The list was finalised at a high-level meeting held at the party’s headquarters in Jammu and chaired by BJP IIOJK-chapter chief Ravinder Raina.

Indian Minister Jitendra Singh, BJP National Secretary Narinder Singh, former so-called deputy chief minister of IIOJK Nirmal Singh, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul and other senior leaders participated in the meeting.

The so-called elections to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from December 1 to December 24.

The BJP also released a list of 17 candidates for urban local body (ULB) bypolls in the occupied territory. All of these names were declared for constituencies in Kashmir Valley.

The polling for the first phase of 8-phased ULB by-elections would be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will be taken up the same day. The date before which the election shall be completed has been fixed as December 24.

