IIOJK HCBA forms adhoc committee till conduct of polls

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has formed an adhoc committee and nominated advocate Nazir Ahmed Ronga as its convener after the occupation authorities barred it from holding elections.

HCBA Election Commission vice-president advocate Muhammad Abdullah Pandit in a statement in Srinagar said that the adhoc committee would act till the holding of elections.

The HCBA polls were scheduled to be held on Tuesday but were barred by the occupation authorities.

In its meeting held in Srinagar, the HCBA decided to form an adhoc committee till the elections are held, Pandit said. He informed that previous HCBA presidents, previously elected members and members of HCBA election commission and general body of the association participated in the meeting while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

“It was unanimously decided that advocate Ronga will be the chairman of adhoc committee while those who had filed papers for contesting HCBA polls, previously elected members, members from HCBA Election Commission shall be its executive members,” Pandit said.

However, he said, the former HCBA president Main Abdul Qayoom shall not be the part of HCBA executive members due to his ill health.

Pandit said that chairman of adhoc committee shall have all equivalent powers that of the elected president of HCBA.

It is to mention here that the scheduled polls were deferred after notices were issued to HCBA by the occupation authorities wherein it was asked to clarify its stand on Kashmir. The HCBA constitution terms Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory and seeks its settlement in accordance with the UN resolutions and the Kashmiris’ aspirations. The authorities also imposed section 144 in the premises of the district court complex in Srinagar.

