JKSYF leader rearrested under black law PSA

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities rearrested Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Asif Ali, under black law, Public Safety Act, after a local court ordered his release on bail, today.

Asif Ali who is Kulgam district president of JKSYF was brought before a local court, today, which ordered his release from 8-month’s illegal detention. However, Indian police rearrested him after invoking the draconian law against him.

Asif is currently lodged in Pulwama jail. He is facing the charge of supporting the ongoing freedom struggle in the occupied territory.

