Shabbir Dar asks un to send fact-finding team to IIOJK

Srinagar, November 11 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, has said that Indian occupational forces are using lethal weapons, supplied by the so-called champions of human rights, against innocent Kashmiri youth.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar while paying tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in length and breadth of the territory said that they were the real heroes of this blood soaked freedom movement.

“The self styled champions of democracy and human rights must understand that their weapons are being used against the people who are fighting for the rights guaranteed by the United Nations,” he said and added that the UN must send a fact-finding mission to IIOJK to ascertain the war crimes committed by Indian forces in the territory. KMS—7K

