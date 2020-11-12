APHC draws rights bodies’ attention to detainees’ plight in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has appealed international human rights organisations to take serious notice of India’s vendetta against Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in various jails in India and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the condition of Kashmiri political prisoners as worrisome because of the worst kind of persecution by the jail authorities.

The spokesman added that the detainees are denied even basic facilities while their so-called trial is prolonged to punish them for raising their voice against illegal and illegitimate occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.

Hundreds of prisoners including Mohammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarraat Aalam Butt, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Akbar, Merajudin Kalwal, Aasia Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmida Sofi, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr. Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad and Muhammad Ayub Mir are facing inhuman treatment in various Indian jails.

Saluting the resolve and determination of the prisoners, the spokesman said that New Delhi would never succeed in forcing them to surrender fight for right to self-determination.

