Call to prosecute Indian troops for war crimes in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have demanded prosecution of Indian troops for committing crimes against humanity in the territory.

They said this while responding to the media reports that Australia is going to build criminal cases against its forces involved in war crimes in Afghanistan. Australian Defense Force Chief General Angus Campbell, in this regard, will make public a report on the four-year investigation next week.

The Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements in Srinagar said that Indian troops were involved in more serious crimes in IIOJK than the Australian soldiers in Afghanistan. They added that Australia should serve as an example for India whose brutal forces are involved in massacres, custodial killings, gang rapes, arson and destruction in the occupied territory on much larger scale than Australian troops in Afghanistan. They urged the United Nations, International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice to bring the culprit Indian soldiers to the court of law for their war crimes in Kashmir.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, appealed to international human rights organisations to take serious note of India’s vendetta against Kashmiri political prisoners. The APHC said that the detainees are denied basic facilities, while their trial is prolonged to punish them for pro-freedom stance.

Hurriyat leaders Khawaja Firdous, Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Umar Aadil Dar in their addresses and statements said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through use of brute force. They denounced the occupation authorities for barring the High Court Bar Association of the territory from holding elections for its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute.

Indian authorities booked three youth Aasif Ali, Mushtaq Ahmed and Ayash Dar under black law, Public Safety Act, in Pulwama on charges of supporting the ongoing freedom movement. The detained have been shifted from Pulwama to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

The Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Zubair Ahmed Mir, visited the residences of the martyred youth in Shopian and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. Addressing on the occasion, he said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for the just cause of freedom.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations for the third straight day in Turkawngam area of Shopian district, today. Locals told media that Indian forces’ personnel barged into the village and started door-to-door searches in around 1000 houses. The troops also conducted similar operations in different areas of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

