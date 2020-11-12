Concern expressed over Kashmiri detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Khawaja Firdous, has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of the territory and India.

Khawaja Firdous addressing a party meeting in Ganderbal deplored that on one hand, the authorities had deprived the political detainees of all facilities in the jails, while on the other, the lives of Hurriyat leaders were in grave danger due to the increasing intensity of corona pandemic in the jails.He demanded immediate release of all Kashmiri political detainees.

The DPM Chairman said that India had imposed restrictions on freedom of expression in IIOJK. He added that to stifle the voice of the people of the occupied territory after August 05, last year, India first put curbs on newspapers, social media, mobile phone service, internet and other means of communications in IIOJK and now it barred the election of the High Court Bar Association of the territory.

Khawaja Firdous said, to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for their rights, the Indian authorities raided various offices of newspaper, businessmen, welfare organizations, and residences of Hurriyat leaders and journalists and harassed them to force the Kashmiri people to give up the ongoing liberation movement.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Narendra Modi and supported by RSS and other extremist Hindu organizations, wanted to implement its Israeli-style agenda in IIOJK to change the Muslim majority into a minority.

Khawaja Firdous said that the Kashmiri people would not allow the conspiracies of the Modi regime to succeed and would continue their peaceful freedom struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.

Like this: Like Loading...