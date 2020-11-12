Indian authorities book 3 youth under draconian PSA in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities have booked three youth under black law, Public Safety Act, in Pulwama.

The authorities booked Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum leader, Aasif Ali, and two other youth Mushtaq Ahmed and Ayash Dar under the draconian law on charges of supporting the ongoing freedom movement.

Aasif Ali was rearrested and booked after a local court ordered his release on bail on Tuesday.

The occupation authorities shifted the arrested youth from Pulwama jail to Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu.

