Indian troops continue CASOs in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops launched cordon and search operations to harass and intimidate the residents of the territory.

The troops continued their cordon and search operation in Turkawngam area of Shopian district for third straight day on Thursday.

A local resident told media men that Indian forces’ personnel appeared in the village comprising around 1000 households on Tuesday and started a door to door search operation. He said that they had no clue about how long the operation would last.

The troops also continued massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian, Baramulla, Bandipore and Kupwara districts.

