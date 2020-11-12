MMU forms Halal Certification Board in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muttahida Majiles-e-Ulema (MMU) has formed J&K Halal Food Certification Board comprising scholars from all schools of thought.
The decision in this regard was taken in MMU meeting at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar. There was a consensus among all members that as mechanical slaughterhouse cutting and packing plants and food processing and manufacturing units are coming up across Kashmir, a Halal certification board comprising Islamic scholars needs to be formed.
Members of the meeting unanimously agreed and subsequently constituted “The Jammu & Kashmir Halal certification Board” under the patronage of MMU headed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It was decided that members of the board would include a Mufti from each Islamic school of thought.
The newly formed “J&K Halal certification Board” comprises Mufti Nazir Ahmad Qasmi, Mufti Muhammad Yaqoob Baba Al Madni, Agha Syed Hussain Al Moosvi Al Safvi, Maulana Showkat Ahmad Keing and Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon.