Pakistan, Iran discuss worsening situation of IIOJK

Islamabad, November 12 (KMS): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has termed the recent steps taken by New Delhi in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) a blatant violation of human rights

He stated this during his meeting with Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif’s at the Foreign Office.

The two sides also discussed the worsening humanitarian and human rights situation in the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted India’s illegal actions to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He said India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 are aimed at reducing the Muslim majority of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority. They represent a blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked the Iranian leadership for vehemently supporting Pakistan over Kashmir issue.

