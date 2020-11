PM Khan appreciates Iran’s support for Kashmir cause

Islamabad, November 12 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep appreciation for Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei’s steadfast support for the Kashmir cause.

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated this during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his delegation at the PM House.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also held delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa separately and had interaction with other dignitaries.

The Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Like this: Like Loading...