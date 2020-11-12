Rights bodies urged to prevent genocide in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has said that Indian troops are committing the worst kind of human rights violations in the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement through use of brute force. He paid tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and said that their blood would not be allowed go waste. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue the liberation movement till it reached its logical end.

There is no such thing as law in IIOJK at present and the Indian forces can take away the right to life of any person any time, Abdul Samad Inqilabi said. He urged the international human rights organizations to stop the genocide of Muslims in IIOJK and hold Indian forces accountable for their crimes against humanity in the territory.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi criticized the international community and the United Nations for maintaining a criminal silence on Indian brutalities against the people of Kashmir.

