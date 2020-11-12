Solidarity expressed with families of two Shopian martyrs

Srinagar, November 12 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Social Youth Forum (JKSYF) leader, Zubair Ahmed Mir, has expressed solidarity with the families of the two youth martyred by Indian troops in Shopian.

The youth were martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Kutpora area of Shopian on Tuesday.

Zubair Ahamd Mir visited the houses of the martyred youth in Shopian. Addressing on the occasion, he said that the Kashmiri youth were rendering their lives for a just cause and their sacrifices would not be allowed to go waste. Paying rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in length and breadth, he said that they were the real heroes of freedom movement.

The JKSYF leader appealed to the world community to play role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He also called upon the UN to send a fact-finding mission to IIOJK to ascertain the war crimes committed by Indian troops in the territory.

Meanwhile, the JKSYF Chairman, Umar Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed condemned the re-arrest of party leader, Aasif Ali, and two other youth in Pulwama. He urged the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees.

