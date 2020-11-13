Awareness campaign launched to highlight Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Muzaffarabad, November 13 (KMS): A public awareness campaign against Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was launched in Muzaffarabad, today.

The campaign was launched under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk.

A statement issued by Pasban-e-Hurriyat said fifty teams have been formed in different mosques to distribute 50,000 pamphlets in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Rally to be held on November 19 from Upper Adda to Press Club in Muzaffarabad.

The statement said that an important meeting of the organizing committee of the Pasban-e-Hurriyat was also held regarding pressing the UN to grant the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. The participants of the meeting declared to further intensify the resistance movement against the Indian tyranny in IIOJK. The Kashmiri people have rejected the Indian military occupation of their motherland, they added.

They said, “The Indian government has turned IIOJK into a battlefield where Indian troops are attacking innocent civilians.” They deplored that Indian troops were targeting the unarmed civilians living along the Line of Control in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting called upon the United Nations to fulfill its promises made to the people of the territory.

The Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, Vice Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Ateeq-ur-Rehman Danish, Javaid Iqbal Mughal, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Muhammad Shafi Lone and others addressed on the occasion.

