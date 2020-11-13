India has turned IIOJK into military garrison: APHC-AJK

Islamabad, November 13 (KMS): An important meeting of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of its Convener, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain Khateeb.

Hurriyat leaders addressing on the occasion said that India had virtually turned Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a military garrison. They said India claims itself the largest democracy of the world but its Army is involved in massive human rights abuses in the occupied territory.

They said, the Kashmiri people have been continuing the civil disobedience movement to express their grief and anger over the illegal occupation of their motherland by India and its unilateral move of August 05, 2019. The Hurriyat leadership has been kept under house arrest and in jails while Indian forces have detained thousands of Kashmiris, mostly youth, under black laws, including the Public Safety Act (PSA), they deplored.

The leaders said that the arrested Kashmiris included a large number of youth. It is a violation of human rights that the brutal Indian troops make innocent Kashmiri disappear after arresting and subjecting them to the worst torture in front of their parents, they added.

The Hurriyat leaders said, no nation can be ruled by force for long that is why the Kashmiri people are continuing to fight for their birthright to self-determination. They said that following the fascist agenda of extremist Hindu organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh, the Modi government was depriving the Kashmiri people of all their basic rights.

They urged the international community to play its key role in ending the Indian occupation over IIOJK by enabling the Kashmiri people decide their own destiny in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The leaders appealed to the United Nations and the international community to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Shamim Shawl, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Engineer Mahmood, Abdul Majeed Mir, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Haji Sultan Butt, Raja Khadim Hussain, Nazir Ahmed Karnai, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Kifayat Hussain Rizvi and Imtiaz Wani attended the meeting.

