India subjecting jailed Hurriyat leaders to political vendetta

Indian authorities extend ban on high speed internet in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has deplored that India is subjecting the Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders to the worst kind of political vengeance for their rightful political beliefs and their just stance on the Kashmir dispute.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri detainees including Hurriyat leaders and activists like Muhammad Yasin Malik, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Masarrat Alam Butt, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Peer Saifullah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Shafi Shariyati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Sheikh Nazir Ahmed and Muhammad Ayub Mir were being subjected to inhuman treatment in various jails of IIOJK and India. He said that these detainees were being denied even basic facilities including hygienic food and medical care to punish them for resisting India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. He appealed to the world human rights bodies to take cognizance of the miserable plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and play role in their release.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities through an official order extended ban on high speed 3G and 4G internet services across the occupied territory till 26th November. However, two districts, Ganderbal and Udhampur, have been exempted from the ban. The high speed internet remains suspended in IIOJK since August 05, last year, when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of the territory and placed it under military siege.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, maintained that the morale of Indian troops deployed in IIOJK is at the lowest ebb as incidents of suicide among the Indian forces’ personnel are showing an upward trend in the territory. It said 479 Indian troops have committed suicide in the occupied territory since January 2007 till date. The report said that the guilt of committing atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris was leaving deep impacts on the psyche of Indian troops.

The Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum in their statements strongly condemned the arrest and slapping of draconian law, Public Safety Act, on their activists by the authorities. They said that India would not be able to stop the Kashmiri people from carrying on their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The APHC-AJK leaders in a meeting presided over by Convener, Mustafa Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, in Islamabad deplored that India has virtually turned IIOJK into a military garrison where people have been deprived of their basic rights and freedoms. They appealed to the UN to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with its resolutions to save the Kashmiris from Indian brutalities.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir launched an awareness campaign against Indian atrocities in IIOJK at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk in Muzaffarabad, today. The participants of the campaign said fifty teams have been formed in different mosques to distribute 50,000 pamphlets in connection with the Right to Self-Determination Rally to be held on 19th November from Upper Adda to Press Club in Muzaffarabad.

