Pakistan protests over ceasefire violations by India

Islamabad, November 13 (KMS): A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC), yesterday.

The ceasefire violations resulted in the martyrdom of one innocent civilian and serious injury to three others.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sector of the LoC, 55 years old Muhammad Bashir son of Shah Wali, resident of Tari Band village Rakhchikri Sector embraced shahadat; 23 years old Naveed Iqbal, son of Haji Iqbal; 45 years old Farzana Kausar wife of Haji Iqbal and 19 yearsa old Tayyabah Kausar wife of Naveed Iqbal, residents of Samni village Khanjar Sector, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2729 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 21 shahadats and serious injuries to 206 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts were in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

