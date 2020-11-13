Slapping of PSA on activists of JKYML in IIOJK denounced

Islamabad, November 13 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Young Mens League (JKYML) and Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum have condemned the arrest and slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) by the authorities on their activists in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The JKYML Vice Chairman, Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad strongly denounced the arrest of party office bearer and prominent freedom activist, Siraj Ahmed Yatoo. He said that the arrest was arbitrary and the slapping of PSA manifested the height of injustice and crude suppression.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum, Manzoor Ahmed Butt in a statement also condemned the slapping of black law, PSA on Siraj Ahmed and other activists and said that India would not be able to stop the people of Kashmir from carrying on their just struggle for securing their right to self-determination. He said that the Kashmiris would continue their freedom movement till complete success.

