Unknown gunmen hurl grenade at Pulwama police station

Kashmir Media Service

Jammu and Kashmir: 3 injured after terrorists hurl grenade at police station

Srinagar, November 13 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, unidentified gunmen hurled a grenade at the Pulwama police station.

According to Kashmir Media Service, no casualties were reported. However, the blast spread panic in the area.

Media reports said, unidentified gunmen attacked the police station with a grenade at around 9:00pm on Thursday, which exploded with a loud blast near the police station.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen hurled a grenade at the bunker of 144 battalion of Indian Paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) near Baba Dawood Khaki Bridge in Khanyar, which did not explode. Later, the police Bomb Disposal Squad defused the grenade.


