APHC-AJK holds demo against Indian aggression on LoC

Islamabad, November 14 (KMS): A protest demonstration was held outside the National Press Club in Islamabad under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, today.

The demonstration was held against the unprovoked shelling by the Indian Army on the civilian population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living along the Line of Control (LoC).

A large number of APHC-AJK representatives participated in the protest. The demonstrators raised full-throated slogans such as “Kashmir banega Pakistan”, “Go India, go back”, “Terrorist, terrorist, India terrorist”, “Ham kia chahtay Azaadi”. The demonstrators were holding banners and placards with slogans condemning India aggression on the LoC.

The speakers on the occasion said that India had violated international law by shelling on the civilian population of AJK which resulted in massive loss of life and property. They strongly condemned the Indian aggression and urged the international community to take India to task as it is also committing atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. They said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination despite the Indian atrocities.

The speakers said that the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK had been intensified since August 05 last year. Youth are being killed, property damaged and genocide of Kashmiris is being carried out in a systematic manner to change the Muslim majority in the territory into a minority, they said.

They appealed to the world community to play its role in stopping the Indian brutalities in IIOJK. The international community must raise its voice against the atrocities of Modi government on the Kashmiris who should be given their birthright to self-determination as per the UN resolutions.

The speakers included Ishtiyaq Hameed, Advocate Pervez Ahmed, Shamim Shawl, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Haji Sultan Butt, Abdul Majeed Mir, Raja Khadim Hussain, Engineer Mahmood, Manzoor-ul-Haq Butt, Zahid Safi, Javaid Iqbal Butt, Hassan Al-Bana, Saleem Haroon, Zahid Ashraf, Mushtaq Butt, Mushtaq Gilani and Imtiaz Wani.

Like this: Like Loading...