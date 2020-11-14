India denying proper burial to martyred youth in IIOJK: APHC

#NoProperBurialForKashmiriMartyrs

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has said that Indian Army in gross violation of the international laws is refusing to handover dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families to accord them proper burial.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, in a statement issued in Srinagar said India is carrying out the genocide of the Kashmiris to intimidate them into submission. He said, “India is continuously killing innocent and peaceful Kashmiris. Every other day, Indian troops kill youth in staged encounters.” He pointed out that the Indian Army has a history of the extrajudicial killing of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in the occupied territory and Pathribal and Machil fake encounters are its examples.

Molvi Bashir Ahmed said under an inhuman practice, the Indian authorities are now denying the dead bodies of the martyred youth to their families and secretly burying them in unmarked graves in Indian Army-run graveyards at far-flung places in IIOJK. He said that India is afraid of massive participation of people in martyrs’ funerals as it fears that the funerals of martyred youth further incite anti-India sentiments in the occupied territory.

The APHC General Secretary said the heart of every Kashmiri bleeds when a youth is martyred in IIOJK. He added that the Kashmiri martyrs are the real assets of the ongoing freedom movement and the people of Kashmir will never forget the sacrifices of these martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...