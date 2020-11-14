Indian shelling on civilian population along LoC denounced

Resolution of Kashmir dispute through peaceful means urged

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have condemned the unprovoked shelling by the Indian Army on the civilian population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed deep grief and dismay over the repeated escalation on the LoC that has resulted in the loss of human lives and property. It reiterated its appeal to both India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir dispute through peaceful means for the sake of humanity and millions of human living in the region.

The Hurriyat forum urged the governments of India and Pakistan to come to the table of negotiations to settle the lingering dispute and bring an end to the bloodshed on both sides of the LoC.

The Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hameed Butt, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that shelling by Indian Army along the LoC was a clear manifestation of Indian aggression that had resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians including children, women and the elderly besides destruction of livestock and property.

Abdul Hameed Butt appealed to the United Nations to take notice of Indian brutalities and play its role in stopping the repeated exchange of fire on the LoC so that precious human lives could be saved.

The Chairperson of Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawteen, Zamruda Habib, in her statement in Srinagar expressed grief over the killings on the LoC and stressed peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute. She appealed to the governments of India and Pakistan to shun confrontations and start meaningful and result-oriented dialogue for amicable settlement of the dispute. Zamruda Habib said, war and confrontations are no solution to any problem but peaceful measures are the only solution to conflicts. “We don’t want war but, peace, prosperity and freedom which should be respected,” she added.

The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement in Srinagar denounced the shelling by the Indian forces on the LoC. He urged the international community to play role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesman of Tehreek-e-Wahdat-e-Islami in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India’s expansionist ambitions had put the peace and tranquility of the entire region at stake. He said that Narendra Modi-led Hindutva government, on the one hand, was continuing its killing spree in IIOJK, while on the other, it was continuously targeting the civilian population along the Line of Control and Working Boundary. The spokesman said that it was the responsibility of the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take effective notice of the Indian aggression and censor the Modi government for committing serious crimes against humanity.

