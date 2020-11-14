Indiscriminate shelling on civilians by Indian army condemned

Islamabad, November 14 (KMS): Hurriyat AJK leaders have condemned indiscriminate firing by the Indian forces on civilians living in Neelum, Rakhchikri and Khanjar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Convener of AJK chapter of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, in statement issued in Islamabad said, India is a serious threat to regional peace and security. He said that the United Nations must take action against India for attacking civilians in AJK along the LoC and changing the demography of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He deplored that Indian forces had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. He appealed to the United Nations to impose sanctions against India for committing crimes against humanity.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, in a statement in Islamabad strongly castigated the Indian forces for resorting to unprovoked firing with heavy weapons along the LoC martyring innocent civilians, injuring local inhabitants and setting to fire houses of the population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He also condemned IOJK Forest Department for destroying the summer kothas (huts) of Gujar nomads of Pahelgam and elsewhere as a prelude to further take into illegal possession the meadows to be granted to Indian Army and illegal settlers as part of their sustained campaign of changing the Muslim demographic character of the territory. He deplored that the entire local population was under observation and youth were picked, killed and taken to unknown destinations for detention but the media had been stifled and strangled to publish or broadcast any such news or comment. He called upon the UN and other world forums to censure India economically, politically and diplomatically, for its reign of terror in IIOJK.

The Convener of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu Kashmir, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, in a statement in Islamabad in strongest words condemned the indiscriminate fire by Indian forces along the LoC in various sectors of AJK.

Denouncing the inhuman approach of Indian occupational forces, he said that brutal policies of the Indian government had turned into a hell the routine life of Kashmiris not only living in IIOJK but also along the LoC.

Vice Chairman of Tehreek-e-Istiqlal, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, in his statement in Islamabad condemned the indiscriminate shelling by the Indian Army on civilians along the LoC. He appealed to the world community, Muslim Ummah and the international human rights organizations to impress upon India to stop India its naked aggression. He also expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers over the loss of life and property and assured that the Kashmiris would always stand with the Pakistan Army.

