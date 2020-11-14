KCEU Chairman condemns Indian shelling on LoC

Brussels, November 14 (KMS): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned unprovoked shelling by Indian forces on front areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with Line of Control (LoC) including localities situated in Neelum and Leepa valleys.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels said, it is a brutal act of Indian state terrorism by committing continuously unprovoked firing on civilian population of Azad Kashmir near the LoC.

He deplored that during shelling on the LoC, a number of innocent people inside Azad Kashmir and their properties were targeted.

Ali Raza Syed expressed solidarity with the families of the victims of the Indian attacks. He said, by committing criminal attacks on the armless people residing along the LoC, India wants to divert attention of the world from a large scale violations of human rights in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). KMS—A

He added, people living on both sides of LoC are not safe from Indian aggression and brutalities resulting in the martyrdom of innocent people including children and women in entire territory of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the international community to stop violation of ceasefire committed by the Indian forces at LoC.

