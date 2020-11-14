Muzaffar Baig quits PDP

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior political leader, Muzaffar Hussain Baig, today, quit People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Muzaffar Hussain Baig dissociated from the party over the seat-sharing agreement with other parties of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Addressing a press conference along with other leaders in Srinagar, he said, “NC is fighting on majority seats. It is not in interests of PDP. I respect Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and I wish them luck. I am leaving PDP on principle.”

He also said that he was not consulted regarding seat-sharing agreement with PAGD affiliated parties.

“Today evening I called her (Mehbooba) and told her about resignation from PDP as a patron and a member,” he added.

He said that he would consult his friends and well-wishers regarding his future strategy.”

