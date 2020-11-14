Non-Kashmiris warned against setting up businesses in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum put up posters across the territory warning the Indian industrialists and non-Kashmiris against settling or establishing their businesses in IIOJK.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum in a statement issued in Srinagar also called upon the people of IIOJK to resist non-state subjects’ incursions into their motherland with full might as like erstwhile East India Company they would grab their lands and ultimately enslave them besides changing the demography of the occupied territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum vowed to fight off all invaders and foil the evil Indian designs of reducing the Muslims in IIOJK into a minority. It also expressed full confidence in the political maturity and patriotism of the valiant Kashmiris and said that they were mature and aware enough to see through these diabolical Indian designs and would never allow those to succeed.

