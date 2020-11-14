World urged to take cognizance of grim HR situation in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 14 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum (JKYSF) General Secretary, Zubair Mir, has appealed to the world community to take cognizance of the grim human rights situation in the territory.

Zubair Mir addressing a gathering in Islamabad town said that Modi government’s August 05, 2019 decision was undemocratic that had been rejected by the people of Kashmir.

He called for release of all illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India. He maintained that the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifice of their martyrs go waste and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

He appealed to the UN to initiate measures for resolving the Kashmir dispute as per its resolutions and Kashmiris’ aspirations.

