Engineer Rashid likely to be released before DDC polls in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly and President of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), Engineer Rashid is likely to be released before District Development Council (DDC) elections.

Media reports said that his release could cause severe dent in the constituencies considered to be political bastions of Peoples Conference and National Conference in North Kashmir.

Rashid was arrested by the notorious Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) on August 9 — four days after New Delhi revoked special status of the territory.

Earlier, his family had made an appeal and demanded that Rashid be released from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail where he has been languishing for the fault of his none.

Like this: Like Loading...