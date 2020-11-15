India cannot suppress Kashmiris’ freedom struggle: APHC

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle through brutal use of force.

The APHC General Secretary, Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmiri people wrote a new chapter in history by nurturing freedom movement with their blood.

He asked the Kashmiri people to beware of the internal and external threats posed to the freedom movement. He urged them to remain cautious, particularly from the snakes in the gross, who are trying to make a place in the hearts of the innocent people with their deception tricks and are taking part in the so-called local bodies’ elections being administered by Modi-led fascist Indian government.

He said Kashmiri people did not sacrifice their lives, property and honour for elections, but they sacrificed for freedom from Indian subjugation. He appealed to the Kashmiri people to maintain unity and reject those who are taking part in elections under different slogans.

Molvi Bashir said, “We renew our commitment. We will never sell or bow down.” He said that our goal is complete freedom from India, not elections.

