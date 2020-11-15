Indian army vehicle injures man after hitting his car in IIOJK

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a speeding Indian army vehicle injured a man after deliberately hitting the car he was driving in Kangan area of Ganderbal district.

The Indian army vehicle, which was part of a convoy on way to Sonmarg, fled from the spot after hitting the private car at Haknar Gund area of the district.

The injured driver, identified as Muhammad Akther Khatana, was brought to Primary Health Centre, Gund, where from doctors referred him to Sub District Hospital, Kangan, for further treatment.

