Indian police raid 22 places in IIOJK to terrorize people

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police raided the residences and offices of several traders at 22 different places in the territory and conducted search operations.

The Criminal investigation Department of Indian police created panic particularly among residents and traders of Goriwonzarpura locality in Bijbehara, South Kashmir, by breaking into their houses and offices to terrorize them on fake charges.

Several people were questioned during the search operations and documents and bank drafts were also seized.

The searches also took place in Srinagar, Budgam, Islamabad, Jammu and Delhi. The premises searched included private offices and residences.

It should be noted that Indian is using its plice’s Counter Intelligence wing and notorious Investigation Agency (NIA) to raid houses of Hurriyat leaders, activists and businessmen in the Valley.

During the past three years, several liberation leaders, activists and businessmen were arrested by the Indian agencies.

Meanwhile, Indian media reported that the secret wing of the police had raided 22 places in Jammu and Delhi, including several areas in the Kashmir Valley.

Like this: Like Loading...