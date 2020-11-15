Indian troops killing Kashmiris in fake encounters: Inqilabi

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the occupation authorities are not handing over the bodies of the martyrs to their families, which is a clear violation of the international law.

Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian forces were killing innocent Kashmiris on daily basis and Kashmiri youth were being martyred in fake encounters.

He said that extra-judicial killing of innocent youth was an old practice of the Indian Army and fake encounters of Pathribal and Machal were clear examples of it. They are burying the martyrs under their supervision in remote areas, he deplored.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi said, India is afraid of large number of people attending the funerals of martyrs and, therefore, their bodies are not being handed over to their families. He said that martyrs are a precious asset of Kashmir liberation movement and the people of Kashmiri will never forget their sacrifices.

