JKYSF delegation visits family of detained leader in Pulwama

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum has expressed solidarity with the family of illegally detained party leader, Asif Ali.

A JKYSF delegation comprising Ghulam Rasool, Tauseef Ahmad, Faisal Ahmad and Rafiq Ahmad, today, visited the residence of party leader Asif Ali at Nulner in Pulwama and expressed solidarity with the family of the detained leader.

The authorities imposed black law Public Safety Act on Asif Ali and two other youth few days ago and shifted them from Pulwama to Kothbalwal Jail in Jammu. The delegation demanded the release of all prisoners including Asif Ali adding that such brutal Indian acts would not weaken the determination of Kashmiris’ demand of right to self determination.

The delegation appealed to the Amnesty international to send their teams to Kashmir assess the situation of the Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of Kashmir and India.

