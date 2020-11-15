Kashmirisi will prefer death over life to foil Modi’s designs’

#AttackOnKashmirisIdentity

Islamabad, November 15 (KMS): The RSS-backed Modi-led fascist Indian government is plotting to deprive the Kashmiris of their identity through resorting to one after another inhuman steps, aimed at converting the Muslim majority status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority area.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said, new domicile rules and land laws are part of India’s sinister moves to snatch away Kashmiris’ centuries-old culture, civilization and identity. Thousands of outsiders have, so far, been granted domicile certificates to convert IIOJK into a Hindu majority area.

The report said BJP leaders are openly announcing to bring pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in IIOJK and are hounding Kashmiri Muslims with a plan to carry out genocide in the territory.

The report mentioned that India was replacing the Muslim names of important places with Hindu names in Kashmir as another step towards establishing Hindu civilization. It said, New Delhi also wants fulfillment of their long-held desire of total integration of the territory with India.

The reports said that brave Kashmiris would prefer death over life to thwart India’s nefarious designs in IIOJK.

It said that the global champions of human rights must speak for the Kashmiris’ rights and India must be brought to court of law for violating international laws in IIOJK.

