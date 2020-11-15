Mehbooba pleads for Pakistan, India dialogue

Srinagar, November 15 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the President of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former puppet Chief Minister of the territory, Mehbooba Mufti, expressing grief over casualties on the Line of Control (LoC), urged the leadership of India and Pakistan to initiate dialogue and restore the ceasefire agreement.

Mehbooba Mufti taking to micro-blogging site twitter, said: “Sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of LoC. If only Indian & Pakistani leadership could rise above their political compulsions & initiate dialogue. Restoring the ceasefire agreed upon & implemented by Vajpayee & Musharaf is a good place to start”.

