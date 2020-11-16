Dozens of IIOJK remote areas await mitigation of sufferings

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, dozens of far-flung and remote villages, including those near the Line of Control (LoC), remained cut off for the third successive day on Monday in north Kashmir due to slippery roads conditions and accumulation of snow. The apathy of the Indian authorities has aggravated the situation, the locals said.

A police official while talking to media in Kupwara, said, “Traffic remained suspended to dozens of far-flung and remote villages, including Keran, Machil, Kernah and Tanghdar, due to slippery road conditions and accumulation of one to three feet of snow.” He said Sadhna Top, Z Gali and Phirkiyan pass received about 1.5 feet of snow.

“About 3 feet of snow has accumulated in Keran and adjoining areas,” he added. He said it is highly unlikely that these roads will reopen for traffic in the coming days.

A traffic police official said, Gurez, which is surrounded from Azad Kashmir from three sides, remained closed for traffic for the third successive day on Monday. “Razdan pass, connecting Gurez, Neeru and dozens of other areas near LoC with district headquarters Bandipora, received over 2.5 feet of snow,” he said.

He said traffic on Bandipora-Gurez road would be allowed only after clearing snow. “The snow clearance operation has not been started so far as there is a prediction of more snow and the area is avalanche prone,” he added. The locals told media that the apathy of the Indian authorities towards their sufferings has aggravated the situation.

