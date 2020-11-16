India has deprived Kashmiris of all basic rights: APHC

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that India has deprived Kashmiri people of all their basic rights to maintain its illegal occupation over their homeland.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that New Delhi was killing, arresting and detaining innocent Kashmiris and destroying their property in violation of all international laws. He said that after August 5, 2019, India enacted several laws including land and domicile laws to change the demography of the territory.

He said that hundreds of Hurriyat leaders and activists including Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Altaf Ahmed Shah and Ayaz Akbar had been detained in jails to suppress the voice of Kashmiris after the special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir was abolished.

The spokesman said that India was targeting innocent civilians on the Line of Control (LoC) to divert attention of the international community from the dire situation in IIOJK. He said that India, the claimant of the world’s largest democracy, was threatening not only regional but also world peace by threatening to intimidate its neighbours.

He appealed to the world powers, including the United States, to take note of the Indian aggression on the LoC and the grave human rights violations in the territory and put pressure on India to stop the threats to regional peace.

The spokesman called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions.

