Jammu land put on sale for outsiders: Balbir Singh

Jammu, November 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, launching an attack on the Modi-led fascist Indian government for victimizing Kashmiri people, Congress Party senior leader Thakur Balbir Singh demanded revocation of new land laws in view of strong resentment among the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Balbir Singh speaking at two public meetings organised at Chadwal and Budhi in Kathua district referred to the BJP rulers and said, “They are good for nothing. They have received votes to rule us without considering our demands.”

In these two meetings, the people were aggressively against the new land laws and condemned BJP for their insensitivity towards the threat to the survival of the local culture in Jammu. “Without fear, we have to raise our voice and oppose the BJP attempt to divide Jammu into different sections to rule us,” he added. “There is resentment and people will come on roads, if their demands for revocation of new land laws are not accepted,” he warned.

“The BJP should know that Dogras will not tolerate downgrading of their Royal Dogra State into a Union Territory. We have heard Union Territories becoming States, but it was the first time in the history of the country that a historic State with such a huge population and geographical areas has been deprived of their rights,” he said.

He said the BJP is victimizing the innocent people of Jammu with their hollow slogans. “They have given nothing except putting the young generation’s future to uncertainty. The domicile certificates being given to the outsiders. Why is Jammu land put on sale for outsiders,” asked Thakur Balram Singh.

