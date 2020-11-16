‘Modi’s govt conspires to deprive IIOJK people of their identity’

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Abdul Samad Inqalabi has said that Narendra Modi’s fascist Indian government has conspired to deprive people of the territory of their identity and wants to change the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi said in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the implementation of new domicile laws in IIOJK was part of Indian plan to destroy the centuries-old identity and civilization of the people of Kashmir. He added that so far lakhs of non-state residents have been issued domicile certificates to transform the occupied territory into a Hindu-majority area.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that Bharatiya Janata Party was saying that it would bring back pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in IIOJK and it was committing genocide of Muslims for the purpose. He said that India was changing the Muslim names of important places in Jammu and Kashmir to Hindu names as part of a plan to push the territory towards Hindu civilization.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations to raise their voice for the rights of Kashmiris and bring India before the International Court of Justice for violating international law in IIOJK.

Like this: Like Loading...