Only one-way traffic on Sringar-Jammu highway allowed

Srinagar, November 16 (KMS): People in illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir fear shortage of daily commodities as only one-way traffic that too for light vehicles has been allowed on Srinagar-Jammu highway.

An advisory issued by the Traffic Department said that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, light motor vehicles shall be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar on the 270-kilometre Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road that would have provided an alternative link to Kashmir from the outside world has once again been closed as winters set in. The 84-kilometre scenic stretch connects Kashmir with Jammu’s Poonch via southern Shopian district but remains open for traffic during summer months only. Heavy snowfall at several places including Peer Ki Gali and Bafliaz shuts it for at least six months.

