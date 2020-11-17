Corona infected Indian jails, pose threat to IIOJK detainees

#KashmiriPoliticalDetaineesUnderCoronaThreat

Srinagar, November 17 (KMS): Coronavirus poses a grave threat to Kashmiri political detainees languishing in Indian jails.

An analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service said that Indian police arrested, at least, 15,000 people since August 05, 2019 till date. Majority of them were shifted to COVID-19 infected jails in India.

The report citing findings of the international human rights organizations and complaints of the detainees’ families said that thousands of Kashmiris languishing in Indian jails under fake cases are even denied medical facilities. As pathetic conditions in Indian prisons make Kashmiri prisoners more vulnerable to COVID-19, New Delhi is not listening to world calls to release them.

Calling to free Kashmiri prisoners amid the growing threat of coronavirus, the report said that their families are concerned about their safety in Indian jails.

“Prisoners are being released due to Covid-19 world-over while illegal detention of IIOJK leaders continues. Aren’t Kashmiri political prisoners humans that they are not released?,” the report asked.

Kashmiri political prisoners are being harassed solely for political views and are being punished for demanding their right to self-determination.

India in open violation of Geneva Conventions on prisoners’ rights is arresting and detained Kashmiris to break their resolve for freedom. KMS—6K

