Pakistan rejects India’s response on its dossier regarding Indian state sponsorship of terrorism

Islamabad, November 17 (KMS): Foreign Office has categorically rejected the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ denial of the irrefutable evidence provided by Pakistan on Indian state sponsorship of terrorism.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said India stands fully exposed and it has typically resorted to sophistry, obfuscation and re-fabrication. Bland denials and regurgitation of old litany of charges, however, will not change facts.

The spokesperson said the Dossier presented by Pakistan extensively documents India’s active planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

Referring to the immense human and material losses incurred by Pakistan in the war against terrorism, Zahid Hafeez said India has mischievously masqueraded as a victim of terrorism and sought to mislead the international community by hypocritically levelling terrorism-related allegations against Pakistan. It has also conducted false flag operations in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and inside India to malign Pakistan. This façade has now been removed and the world can see the real face of India.

Alluding to the arrest of Kulbhushan Jadav as well as revelations made by the UN and FINCEN about India, he said use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy by India makes it culpable under international law, UN sanctions regime, and international counter-terrorism conventions.

He said it is the collective responsibility of the world community to hold India to account and take practical steps to proceed against the Indian nationals involved in patronage of terrorist entities.

He said we expect the UN counter-terrorism bodies will proceed on the basis of concrete evidence provided by Pakistan and urge India to renounce use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. The UN must also play its part in dismantling of the Indian terrorist infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Ambassadors of China, the US, France, Russia and the UK were briefed on the dossier of Indian state terrorism at the foreign office in Islamabad. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar earlier on Saturday presented an evidence based dossier exposing as to how India is fanning terrorism in Pakistan through its intelligence agency RAW.

