Participants of APC in UK vows to expose India globally

London, November 17 (KMS): An All Parties Conference organized by Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK in London has reaffirmed the pledge to continue work with coordinated approach to expose Indian atrocities at the international level.

The conference was held in the backdrop of indiscriminate shelling by the Indian army on the ceasefire line which killed several civilians, injured 31 and destroyed livestock and houses worth millions of rupees. Representatives of all UK political parties & Human Rights groups participated in the All Parties Conference. The Conference was chaired by Fahim Kayani, President Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK and followed by guest speakers.

Fahim Kayani stated that he was saddened to hear British citizen Cllr Mushtaq Mughal’s House was destroyed by shelling of Indian army. The UK Foreign office should take urgent and firm action against India due to destruction of British citizens’ houses. He said the purpose of the All Parties conference was to adapt a coordinated approach to expose Indian atrocities in IOJ&K and along the ceasefire line. “We must demand British & European Parliaments to impose economical sanctions on India for committing human rights violations without any fear.” He said that Indian army had no respect for humanity as they recently targeted schools too where children cried loud out of fear.

Shadow Minister Afzal Khan said all political parties, British Pakistanis & Kashmiris must ask MPs to write to the Foreign Secretary on grave human situation in IOJ&K and the recent atrocities on the Line of Control. He said that UK government must revisit its policy of bilateralism because it has failed to provide long lasting solution which is enshrined in the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Muhammad Ghalib President Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe, Mayor Wajid Khan Convenor Labour Friends of Kashmir, Cllr Mehboob Bhatti Conservative Friends of Kashmir & Former Mayor High wycombe, Shafaq Mahmood Lib Dem Friends of Kashmir & Former MEP , Cllr Altaf Khan Former Mayor Oxford, Cllr Ch Qaiser Former Mayor Chesham, Cllr Javeria Hussain, Cllr Sardar Asif Khan Former Mayor Watford, Cllr Dr Zaffar Iqbal, Cllr Mushtaq Mughal, Muhammad Riaz Pres. TeK Germany, Nasir Muslim President TeK Spain, Mian Tayyab VP TeK Europe, Farooq Baig Sec Gen TeK Germany, Khalid Mehmood Unite For Kashmir.

The event was also attended by Shah Hussain Kazmi Pres. TeK Norway, Rehani Ali Info. Sec TeK UK, Claire Bidwel Let Kashmir Decide, Mufti Abdul Majeed Nadeem VP TeK UK, Farid Uddin Lodhi Pres. TeK UK Midlands Zone, Munir Hussain Hashmi, Hanif Chowhan, Shafiq Kamboh, Inam ul Haq Nomi PTI, Bashir Ratvi MC, Ch Zahid Iqbal Pres. TeK UK south zone, Aqdis Mughal Jamaat e islami AJK UK, Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan VP TeK UK, Rani Arif PTI, Muhammad Shafiq TeK Spain, Ishtiaq Ahmed President TeK Leeds, Nazir Waza IO J&K, Muzamil Ayub Thakur Chairman WKFM, Zubeda Begum Chairperson DoK, Zafar Qureshi Chairman KCG, Ch Jabran Ashgar Journalist, Waqas Akram & Munir Hussain Qureshi. They condemned Indian atrocities on the cease fire line & damanded permanent cease fire on the Line of Control.

