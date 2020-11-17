Resolve Kashmir issue as per UNSC resolution, China to India, Pakistan

Beijing, November 17 (KMS): China has urged India and Pakistan to resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian addressing a news conference in Beijing said, “China’s position on the Kashmir issue is consistent and clear. It is an issue left over from history between India and Pakistan which should be resolved properly and peacefully in accordance with the UN Charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.”

He was responding to a question over escalations between Indian and Pakistani troops along the dividing Line of Control which resulted in the deaths of at least over a dozen people.

Terming India and Pakistan “important countries” in South Asia, Zhao said: “Harmonious co-existence between the two sides is vital to regional peace, stability and development. As a neighbor of both countries, China calls on the two sides to exercise restraint, resolve differences through dialogue, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.”

On Pakistan’s irrefutable evidence of Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said: “China opposes all forms of terrorism and calls on the international community, regional countries in particular, to carry out counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguard collective security.”

Pakistan says that India is running a network of terror cells and camps in Afghanistan and on Indian soil to foment trouble inside Pakistan.

Like this: Like Loading...