Shahid Saleem expresses concern over escalation on LOC

Jammu, November 17 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, has expressed serious concern over the escalation of tension between Pakistan and India on the Line of Control.

Mir Shahid Saleem talking to reporters in Jammu condemned the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, for creating war hysteria on the LoC. He said that the relations between the two countries could not be normalized without the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Mir Shahid Saleem called for resolving the lingering dispute through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership for ensuring permanent peace in South Asia.

